June Shines a Light on Foster + Heart

Foster + Heart is the Shine A Light winner for June.

Foster + Heart aims to inspire community members to foster and meet the needs of children in foster care, and it emphasizes the importance of keeping sibling sets together.

The non-profit operates two homes, Mimi's House and Bubba's House, which provide children with a safe space to live and ease their transition into foster care. In addition, Foster + Heart holds a number of events to engage and support the foster care community.

"The most rewarding thing is opening your heart and your home to children who have been through a lot and just providing that stability and safety for a child," said Kate Wilson, Founder of Foster + Heart.

See how Foster + Heart makes an impact for Idaho's foster children

Shine A Light - Foster + Heart

Learn More: Foster + Heart | Supporting Idaho's Foster Care Community