19-year-old disappears in Snake River near Swan Falls Dam, search ongoing

KUNA, Idaho — Search crews are continuing efforts on Monday to find a 19-year-old man who was swept away in the Snake River near Kuna.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Kuna Fire responded around 3 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a person in the water downstream of Swan Falls Dam.

Investigators said the man was trying to cross a shallow section of the river when he fell into the current and was carried away.

Multiple agencies joined the search effort. Sheriff's office drone teams searched the canyon from the air, and an Air St. Luke's helicopter also assisted. Dive teams spent several hours searching underwater before ending operations around 9:40 p.m. because of low-light conditions.

The search resumed Sunday. Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area while crews continue recovery efforts.

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