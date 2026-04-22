April Shines a Light on Jolleen Noble with the Idaho Diaper Bank

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jolleen Noble, Executive Director for The Idaho Diaper Bank, is April's Shine a Light Award winner.

The Idaho Diaper Bank provides diapers and essential hygiene items to families in need.

"Our mission is really simple. It's building stronger, healthier families in Idaho by providing basic hygiene to babies to keep them healthy, dry, and happy," explained Noble. "1 in 2 families actually struggle to afford diapers in Idaho. A lot of programs like WIC and SNAP— they don't cover diapers— so that's where we come in."

WATCH: See how the Idaho Diaper Bank is helping to reduce the financial burden of buying diapers for Treasure Valley families

Shine A Light - Idaho Diaper Bank

Diapers are a significant expense for families in challenging situations. When families receive diapers, it relieves a financial burden, allowing them to pay for other necessities like food and supplies.

"There's a lot of families in very challenging situations where diapers are an expense, and if they're spending money on diapers, it's really hard to pay for other necessities, sometimes even food or other supplies that they need, so when they receive diapers, it takes that burden off them; they can focus on something else," said Ron Emri, Idaho Diaper Bank Board Member.

The organization relies on partner sources around the valley to distribute diapers to families.

"We have a lot of really great partner sources around the valley that help make this mission possible and get these diapers out to the families that need them. Really, this is a completely volunteer-run effort that this award belongs to this community. They, they show up for us, and they show up for these families, and they show up for these babies so that they can thrive in Idaho, and that's what we're really proud of," concluded Noble.

Learn More: Idaho Diaper Bank