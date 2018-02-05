Red Gold Tomatoes has a new way to bake up chicken

1:03 PM, Feb 5, 2018
Comfort casserole, meet bruschetta. The perfectly balanced bite of tomatoes, garlic, chicken and mozzarella is the inspiration for this hearty dish.

Bruschetta Chicken Bake

 

PREP: 10 minutes

COOK: 30 minutes

SERVINGS: 6

 

Ingredients

2 (14.5 ounce) cans Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes 
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (6 ounce) package stuffing mix for chicken 
1/4 cup water 
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar 
1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil 
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese 
Torn basil leaves 

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400o F. Place diced tomatoes in a medium bowl and add garlic, stuffing mix, water, oil and vinegar; stir just until stuffing mixture is moistened.
  • Spray 9 x 13 inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Place chicken in baking dish. Sprinkle with basil and cheese. Top with stuffing mixture. Bake for 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked. Tear basil leaves and top before serving.

