GMI and Family Advocates discuss resources for kids in need

BOISE, Idaho — A local organization dedicated to helping families and children in need, Family Advocates sat down with our anchor Matt Sizemore to talk about community resources.

Family Advocates is a local organization dedicated to helping kids and families in need. They are celebrating 45 years of service in the Treasure Valley.

Good Morning Idaho's Matt Sizemore had the opportunity to sit down with Executive Director Kathryn Seebold and talk about what kind of help they offer.

RELATED: Family Advocates supporting families in Idaho facing hardship

The first of which is Court Appointed Special Advocates, a program where volunteers are trained to stand on behalf of foster children in court.

"They are their eyes and ears to the judge and they advocate on behalf of the child in foster care for anything that they might need, whether it's tutoring mental health needs just basic medical and resources," said Seebold.

The other prong of their organization is Family Strengthening Education Program. Offered as a free 8-10 week course, FSEP helps families in the community under stress find healthier ways to cope and provides the tools needed.

Family Advocates has helped over 180 families this year through FSEP and over 500 foster children.

You can donate to the Community Babyshower by visiting the Idaho News 6 website. Albertsons stores all over the Treasure Valley will be accepting hard goods donations (diapers, wipes, baby food, etc.) on July 26.