Community comes together to support non-profits during 17th annual Community Baby Shower

BOISE, Idaho — Community members stepped up in a big way on Wednesday donating baby essentials at Treasure Valley Albertsons stores for the 17th annual Idaho News 6 Community Baby Shower.

Donations are distributed to five local non-profits that help families with young children by offering parenting classes, life skills courses, and access to free baby essentials in exchange for participation.

"Every year I'm just amazed at how much support comes out that we can continue to provide to our students who come through the Booth Program for Young Parents," said Lt. Amy Lewis with the Salvation Army.

On top of helping to collect community donations, Albertsons helps in a big way. Over the last ten years of involvement, they've donated 800,000 diapers, $65,000, and thousands of baby items to the Community Baby Shower.

"This event is so special to us because it really involves our future shoppers," said Albertsons Intermountain President John Colgrove. "We know one day they're going to be great members of our community and we want to give them a helping hand."

Donations to the Community Baby Shower help stock shelves year-round at Family Advocates, Baby Steps, Baby Haven, Payette Head Start, and the Booth Program for Young Parents. Program directors say community support is essential to their success.

"I can't even express it. We gain all of our diapers from this event," said Baby Steps director Pam Schumacher. "So it's a huge, huge part of our program."

The Community Baby Shower is still accepting donations on the Idaho News 6 website.