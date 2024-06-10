Baby Steps providing education and resources for new and expecting mothers in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Baby Steps, a nonprofit community outreach program, is providing crucial support to expecting and new mothers in need.



Through its innovative points incentive system, Baby Stepsempowers low-income families by offering essential supplies and educational resources, in addition to essential supplies.

The Community Baby Shower is Idaho News 6's annual initiative to support Treasure Valley families.

You can participate in the Community Baby Shower by dropping baby items at your local Albertsons store on June 13th, or you can donate here.

"At first, I was like, 'I don't know if I can do this,' and I think I was more being prideful about it," said Connie Hernandez, a new member of Baby Steps.

Seeking support for herself and her children was a challenging decision for Connie Hernandez. "But now I'm like, 'You know what, it’s not about me; it's about what they need,'" said Hernandez.

Having always been able to support her family in the past, towards the end of her fifth pregnancy, she knew she needed help. That’s when she turned to Baby Steps. "It’s been really good because it’s given me the opportunity to get essentials that I need for my little one," said Hernandez.

"We help those low-income families that are pregnant or mothers that have a child under the age of one, and we provide incentives for them to help support, empower, and educate them in raising their families," said Pam Schumacher, Director of Baby Steps.

The program uses a points incentive system, where families can earn points by attending classes, offering courses on nutrition, pregnancy, and more.

"It’s not necessarily being given; it's participation and being able to engage in classes," said Hernandez.

These points can be used to buy baby essentials like bottles, diapers, clothing, and other supplies, catering to a range of clientele.

"You’ll see sometimes homeless people, you’ll see refugees, you’ll see women from the Women & Children's Alliance, so you’ll see people who are struggling because a lot of times they don’t have the higher-income jobs," said WIC Outreach Coordinator Kristi Lakatos.

But beyond the baby supplies and educational resources, Connie says Baby Steps has brought her a sense of community and support.

"It is nice to socialize with other moms and be able to get helpful tips from other moms here too, like 'This would work,' and 'This does work,' and it’s just nice to be refreshed,” Hernandez shared.

