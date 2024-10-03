Caldwell Fire Holds 'Push-In' Ceremony for the Newest Member of the Fleet

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Thursday, the city's oldest fire station; Station 1, got the department's newest engine. "Traditions are so important in the fire service; it's part of how we function,” said Caldwell Fire Chief Richard Frawley.

Honoring the past and preparing for the future. That's exactly what the city of Caldwell and its fire department have spent the past two years doing.

In August, the fire department christened a thousand-gallon fire engine at Station 2, And on Thursday, the city's oldest fire station; Station 1, got the department's newest engine.

"This engine is one of three that the city has purchased for us, we’re very blessed to have them because it is a challenge keeping up with the call volume that exists here in Caldwell,” said Chief Frawley “So, we're replacing our fleet with the latest and greatest equipment. It gives our firefighters the tools to succeed."

According to Caldwell Fire, this newest engine, Engine 11, is a cutting-edge 2024 Pierce Enforcer. Along with its advanced firefighting technology and 750-gallon water tank, Engine 11 is designed as a rescue pumper and will be equipped for swift water, ice rescue, and technical rescue operations, ensuring the department can effectively respond to a variety of emergencies.

"It's really exciting to be a part of something that impacts the community so much. We talk all the time about supporting public safety and being able to take care of our community and our citizens and I'm just very happy that we sit on a council that actually does that,” said Caldwell City Council Member Diana Register.

Moving forward, the city and fire department of Caldwell have much more on the to-do list. This includes ordering another fire engine to be delivered within the next year, as well as a major upgrade for Fire Station 1.

"We were recently approved for a re-build of this facility at the old city hall lot and were going to break ground there in the very short future," said Chief Frawley.