Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to host new late-night show ‘After Midnight’

Stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson will be at the helm of an new late-night show, “After Midnight,” starting in early 2024.

She’ll be the only woman in crowd of late-night network television hosts that includes Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert.

“After Midnight” will air on CBS after “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and will be produced with Funny or Die. And last night, as Colbert announced the official host of the upcoming show, welcoming Tomlinson on stage for the big reveal, he said he’s also producing the series, which is a reimagined take of Comedy Central’s @midnight. (@midnight was hosted by Chris Hardwick from 2013 to 2017 and aired after “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report.”)

“I’ve never had a real job!” Tomlinson told Colbert and the audience. “I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job.”

Colbert then showed the audience the hilarious screen shot of the moment in the video call when he told her she got the hosting job — the shocked look on her face is priceless.

You can watch the moment in this clip shared by “The Late Show” below:

After that, Colbert asks how old she is.

“I’m almost 30, I’m right there,” Tomlinson says. “I’m 29. So if you don’t know who I am, don’t worry, I barely know myself.”

As the host of “After Midnight,” Tomlinson will be claiming the 12:30 a.m. slot that previously belonged to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” After 8 years as the host of “The Late Late Show,” Corden announced his departure in 2022, and filming for the program wrapped in April of this year.

“There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do,” Corden told Deadline last year. “I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it.”

For her part, Tomlinson shared the news of her new gig on her social media, saying “I got a job.”

The Orange County native rose to fame after appearances on “Last Comic Standing,” “The Tonight Show,” “Conan” and other comedy programs. She later earned two Netflix specials, including 2022’s “Look at You.”

Variety reported last year that Tomlinson is also creating a feature film about her life. She co-wrote a feature film about her childhood and comedy career with screenwriter Taylor Tetreau. The film will star Tomlinson and will be directed by Paul Weitz (who also directed 1999’s “American Pie” and 2010’s “Little Fockers”).

