Copper Quill Haven backs out of animal shelter contract negotiations

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Copper Quill Haven is withdrawing from contract negotiations to provide animal shelter services for Nampa, Caldwell, and Canyon County.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) provided animal shelter services for more than 10 years, but when funding negotiations stalled in 2025, Canyon County issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find a new operator.

County and city officials later selected Copper Quill Haven to take over animal shelter services from WVHS.

Now, it appears as though that transition will never happen.

Copper Quill Haven cited multiple reasons for its withdrawal, including "significant changes to the scope of the proposed agreement" and "inconsistent good-faith engagement."

Furthermore, Copper Quill Haven claims that the original RFP included a single contract for all three jurisdictions. However, they were later told that Copper Quill Haven would be required to hold three separate contracts for animal shelter services, "materially altering the complexity and risk of the contract."

"Despite renewed interest in continuing discussions, the three entities remained misaligned on key expectations, timelines, and standards. After review, Copper Quill Haven’s Board concluded that continuing negotiations would not result in the collaborative partnership necessary to achieve meaningful, long-term improvements for animals." - Copper Quill Haven

Copper Quill Haven goes on to state that it "will not support practices it believes to be ineffective, inhumane, or misaligned with its mission."

WVHS was set to close Feb. 13 for the transition period.

In response to the withdrawal, Canyon County, Nampa, and Caldwell issued a statement saying they had hoped to finalize the contract on Monday, Feb. 9, but instead were informed that Copper Quill was no longer pursuing the contract.

In the meantime, animal shelter services will remain open for law enforcement purposes but will be closed to the general public until further notice.

The statement, which includes signatures from Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips, Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, and three county commissioners, concludes: "All entities remain committed to acting in good faith and to finding a responsible, sustainable solution that balances animal welfare, public safety, and fiscal responsibility. Most importantly, we are united in our commitment to achieving outcomes that benefit the animals in our community and the residents we serve."

Idaho News 6 is following this story, and we will continue to share updates.

Evelyn Avitia

FULL STATEMENT FROM COPPER QUILL:

Copper Quill Haven announced today that its Board of Directors has formally ended negotiations regarding a proposed contract to provide animal shelter services for Canyon County and the Cities of Caldwell and Nampa.

The decision follows two months of discussions and was based on concerns related to animal welfare standards, contract structure, and overall alignment among the participating entities.

Copper Quill Haven entered the process with the goal of improving outcomes for animals through evidence-based best practices, including free mandatory microchipping upon intake and humane, effective stray hold policies. While these practices were clearly outlined in the organization’s RFP response and presentations, sufficient support for their implementation was not achieved during negotiations.

The organization also cited significant changes to the scope of the proposed agreement. The original RFP indicated a single contract covering all three jurisdictions; however, Copper Quill Haven was later informed that three separate contracts would be required, materially altering the complexity and risk of the contract.

Additionally, Copper Quill Haven raised concerns regarding inconsistent good-faith engagement, including the lack of adherence to the proposed transition timelines and the decision not to enforce the current provider’s 90-day termination clause—both of which are critical to a responsible transition of services.

Despite renewed interest in continuing discussions, the three entities remained misaligned on key expectations, timelines, and standards. After review, Copper Quill Haven’s Board concluded that continuing negotiations would not result in the collaborative partnership necessary to achieve meaningful, long-term improvements for animals.

The organization emphasized that our community’s animals deserve improved results—results that require system-level change, enforcement of existing contracts, and adoption of modern, evidence-based practices. Despite significant time and resources invested in the process, Copper Quill Haven will not support practices it believes to be ineffective, inhumane, or misaligned with its mission.

“Our community’s abandoned critters deserve better outcomes, and meaningful improvement requires shared commitment to proven practices and accountability,” the Board stated. “Without that alignment, continuing negotiations would likely perpetuate the same challenges the system faces today.”

Copper Quill Haven expressed appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the process and will continue pursuing other opportunities to advance animal welfare and positive community impact.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Interview with Copper Quill Haven Operations Manager, Earl Laughter

Copper Quill Haven Prepares to Lead Canyon County Animal Shelter, Expand Services for Pets and Community

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton