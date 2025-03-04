Wilder teacher in court over sexual abuse allegations

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Canyon County case involving a Wilder teacher charged with two counts of sexual misconduct will move forward following Tuesday's preliminary hearing.

Juvent Josue Ramirez was arrested last week and charged with sexual abuse of a minor involving a student who is 16 or 17 years old.

In a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, a Wilder police sergeant testified about two surveillance videos. The police sergeant said the videos show Ramirez with the student, though the defense argued that the student is not identifiable in one of the two videos.

Ramirez is being held on a $1 million bond and is expected back in court on March 27.