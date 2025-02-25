Wilder COSSA teacher arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

WILDER, Idaho — A teacher at Canyon-Owyhee School Service Agency, also known as COSSA, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, 16 to 17 years old.

Juvent Josue Ramirez was arraigned in a Canyon County court on Monday and has a one-million dollar bond.

Now, the Wilder Police Department is urging parents to talk to their children about their interactions with Ramirez. Additionally, any parent who believes their child may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the police department by calling Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531.

Ramirez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4th.