Wilder School District to honor ACLU of Idaho leader Leo Morales in Wall of Fame ceremony

WILDER, Idaho — The Wilder School District will honor one of its distinguished alumni later this week during its annual Wall of Fame ceremony.

Leo Morales, executive director of the ACLU of Idaho and a 1999 graduate of Wilder High School, will be inducted into the district’s Wall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. at Wilder High School.

This year’s theme, "Unmasking the Legends of Wilder," recognizes graduates who demonstrate leadership, service, and lasting contributions to their communities and professions.

Morales has led the ACLU of Idaho since 2015, focusing on issues including poverty, civil rights, and immigrant advocacy. Before joining the organization, he worked with the Idaho Community Action Network, where he led statewide civic engagement and farmworker campaigns.

"As a graduate of our Wilder school system, Leo is a great example of turning one's passion into action," said Wilder School District Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Zamora. "His work impacts our community, and certainly, his dedication and achievements are admirable."

Morales joins past honorees, including former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt (Class of 1945), Tom C. Farley (Class of 1964), and A. Larry Branen (Class of 1963).

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to a small reception and the official "unmasking" of the Wall of Fame.