Wilder High School honors ACLU director as 2025 Wall of Fame recipient

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Wilder High School turned recent pain into pride, coming together to recognize their 2025 Wall of Fame honoree during a celebration that marked 10 years of honoring alumni.

The Wilder School District opened its doors to the community for this year's ceremony, themed "Unmasking the Legends of Wilder."

WATCH | More about the ceremony and the celerbration—

Wilder High honors ACLU director for community leadership

"We're here to honor one of those legends, Leo Morales, for his leadership, his dedication to the community, and for showing what it means to carry on wildcat pride into the world," Superintendent Alejandro Zamora said.

Morales, a 1999 Wilder High graduate, now serves as executive director of the Idaho ACLU.

"This commitment is driven by the connections to the people in his life, and especially his deep bond with his parents and family," a friend of Morales said.

Idaho News 6

"He has devoted countless hours to being a voice for those who have often go unheard, standing up for fairness, supporting my family," Morales' sister said.

Family and friends recognized Morales not only for his career achievements but also for his work over the past two weeks following an immigration raid in Wilder that left more than 100 community members detained in federal custody.

Idaho News 6

"He and his team rapidly engaged to support the family separated here in Wilder," a friend of Morales said.

"Helping each other out is one of the most important things that we can actually do as human beings, and so that was part of my message today is for ask for support and to provide support," Morales said.

Growing up in poverty and working on farms as a child, Morales emphasized that he hopes his achievements will inspire the next generation in Wilder.

Idaho News 6

"And that's what makes this community very special, is that we come together, help each other, and move forward together as well," Morales said.

For more Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.