CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Wilder City Council voted Tuesday night on a proposed privacy ordinance, sending the measure to voters after months of community debate over surveillance technology.

RELATED| Wilder petition to ban license plate readers advances, forcing city council vote

The proposed Wilder Community Privacy and Data Sovereignty Act would ban automated license plate readers and limit how the city collects, stores and accesses surveillance data. The council vote ended in a 2-2 tie, with Mayor Devenberg casting the deciding no vote.

WATCH: Wilder's privacy ordinance is headed to voters

Wilder council rejects privacy ordinance tied to Flock cameras, sending measure to voters

The measure will now move to Wilder voters. The city says it is also working on a separate ordinance to address surveillance and data privacy.

Wilder resident Tyler Cain, founder of DeFlock Idaho, raised concerns about Flock cameras and collected enough signatures to force a council vote. Cain said the issue has grown beyond the cameras themselves.

RELATED| Wilder City Council approves Flock Safety amendment after residents raise privacy concerns

"This ordinance goes beyond LPR, but the data usage that we're seeing across LPRs and other technologies need reined in," Cain said.

The proposal drew a divided crowd Tuesday night. Resident Cindy Foster said the issue is not about being anti-police.

"I'm good with being a law-abiding citizen and… I have a problem with being surveilled without probable cause," Foster said.

Foster also raised concerns about cameras at Wilder Community Park and who can access that footage. Other neighbors questioned those concerns.

RELATED| Wilder resident launches voter initiative to remove license plate reading cameras amid leadership changes

Resident Nancy Carter said she had not seen the petition that brought the issue before the council.

"I don't see anything wrong with it… I'm just wondering how the Fourth Amendment, how is it violated?" Carter said.

Opponents argued the proposal goes too far.

"We are all having our time wasted by this proposal," one neighbor said.

Other neighbors said the proposal could burden the city's budget and limit police, including in cases like Amber Alerts.

City Council President Cindy Butler suggested some elements of the initiative could be merged with a separate ordinance already in progress.

"Some of these good points in this initiative, combining it with an ordinance has already been started, and putting those pieces together would make a good, clear, concise ordinance for the city of Wilder to probably eliminate the Flock cameras," Butler said.

Mayor Devenberg said the proposal extends well beyond Flock cameras and would affect the city's broader data systems.

"This is beyond our typical LDR, sovereignty, so this is the entire overhaul of the entire data collection, storage of the entire municipality," Devenberg said.

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