WATCH LIVE: Officials cancel press conference to address raid in Wilder; ACLU holding press conference

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Caldwell Police have confirmed that a press conference, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday to address Sunday's FBI raid at a Wilder race track has been canceled.
A protest against the raid is still set for 12:30 p.m.
WATCH THE PROTEST LIVE BELOW —
WATCH: Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey speaks with one woman who says her father was detained
WATCH: Law enforcement officials from various local, state, and federal agencies in Wilder
WATCH: A group of people in chains is loaded into a van
VIDEO: Two children reunite with their family at the scene
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says four individuals were taken into custody on Sunday:
- IVAN TELLEZ, 37, of Wilder, ID;
- SAMUEL BEJARANO, 37, of Nyssa, OR;
- DAYANA FAJARDO, 39, of Nyssa, OR;
- ALEJANDRO ESTRADA, 56, of Buhl, ID
Idaho News 6 will continue to cover this story as more information becomes available.