WATCH LIVE: Officials cancel press conference to address raid in Wilder; ACLU holding press conference

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Caldwell Police have confirmed that a press conference, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday to address Sunday's FBI raid at a Wilder race track has been canceled.

A protest against the raid is still set for 12:30 p.m.

WATCH THE PROTEST LIVE BELOW —

WATCH: Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey speaks with one woman who says her father was detained

Four arrested over alleged gambling operation, others detained

WATCH: Law enforcement officials from various local, state, and federal agencies in Wilder

Large law enforcement presence at racetrack in Wilder

WATCH: A group of people in chains is loaded into a van

Unidentified persons are chained, loaded into van

VIDEO: Two children reunite with their family at the scene

Kids reunite with their parents at the scene

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says four individuals were taken into custody on Sunday:

IVAN TELLEZ, 37, of Wilder, ID;

SAMUEL BEJARANO, 37, of Nyssa, OR;

DAYANA FAJARDO, 39, of Nyssa, OR;

ALEJANDRO ESTRADA, 56, of Buhl, ID

Idaho News 6 will continue to cover this story as more information becomes available.