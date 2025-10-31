Volunteers needed for annual Rake-Up Nampa event to help seniors and disabled neighbors

NAMPA, Idaho — Fall is a beautiful time of year, but fallen leaves can be a challenge for seniors and disabled neighbors who cannot rake their own yards. The city of Nampa is accepting applications from residents who need help and seeking volunteer teams for the annual Rake-Up Nampa event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15.

The day begins with a volunteer kick-off party in downtown Nampa, in the parking lot in front of the old train depot. Team leaders can pick up supplies, and volunteers can enjoy hot beverages, breakfast, and snacks before heading to their assigned raking locations. The kick-off event runs from 8 to 9:30 a.m., with most teams finishing by 11 a.m.

Residents who wish to have their yards raked must apply by Nov. 3 and meet the following qualifications:



Be at least 60 years old, or

Be disabled (no age requirement, all other criteria apply)

Be unable to rake their property

Reside within Nampa city limits

Volunteer teams must apply by Nov. 7, have at least five participants, and designate a team leader.

For questions or more information, call 208-468-5430 or email community@cityofnampa.us .

Applications and more details are also available online here.

