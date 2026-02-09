Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Victim identified in fatal wrong-way crash on I-84 near Caldwell

Idaho Transportation Department
Traffic is backed up on I-84 eastbound, with all lanes closed following what Idaho State Police call a major crash.
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a wrong-way crash on I-84 in Canyon County last Friday.

Canyon County officials said the victim was Gabriela Gonzalez, 20, of Homedale. She died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash happened around 7:54 p.m. on Feb. 6, on I-84 eastbound near milepost 32, between Caldwell and Nampa.

Idaho State Police previously said a 2003 Ford F350 driven by a 37-year-old Nampa man was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck and a Hyundai Elantra. Gonzalez was a passenger in the Hyundai and died at the scene.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.

