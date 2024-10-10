"Very High" danger keeps fire ban in effect for Celebration Park

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Those looking to huddle around an open fire at Celebration Park will have to wait a while longer. A fire ban that was announced back in July will remain in place as unseasonably warm temperatures have kept fire concerns top-of-mind for local officials.

Canyon County Parks, Cultural & Natural Resources Department Director, Nichole Schwend cited persistent, "very high" fire danger as the reason for keeping the fire ban in place. Visitors can ontinue to use propane grills and stoves.

RELATED: Extreme fire danger at Celebration Park and Martin Landing, restrictions in place.

Martin Landing on the other hand will see its ban lifted as fire danger in that particular area has lowered to "high." Still, fires at Martin Landing will be limited to designated fire pits only. Officials will continue to not allow rock rings, pallet fires, or charcoal grill fires until further notice.

For more information please contact Canyon County Parks, Cultural & Natural Resources at 208-454-6884.

