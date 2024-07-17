Extreme fire danger at Celebration Park and Martin Landing, restrictions in place

CALDWELL, Idaho — Triple digit temperatures continue across the Treasure Valley and now conditions are causing extreme fire risks at parks in Canyon County.

Canyon County Parks, Cultural, and Natural Resources Department Director Nichole Schwend announced on Wednesday, July 17, that there is an extreme risk of fire at both Celebration Park and Martin Landing due to excessive heat and dry conditions.

Fires outside of designated fire pits, including portable fire pits, will be prohibited at both locations.

Additionally, no pallet fires, rock ring fires, or charcoal grills will be allowed in the parks. Propane camp stoves for cooking will still be allowed during the burn ban.

Park visitors are asked to adhere to the campfire ban and be conscious of the fire conditions to help protect Celebration Park and Martin Landing.