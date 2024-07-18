Two women arrested in connection with Martin Landing shooting

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of two women who were found to be connected to the July 12 homicide of 37-year-old Travis Haywood Calumpit at Martin Landing campground.

35-year-old Melissa Fay Calumpit and 59-year-old Rosalie Lynn Morris, both from Battle Mountain, Nevada, were both arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges of first degree murder.

The two women are expected to be arraigned on Friday, July 19 at 1:30 pm at the Canyon County Courthouse.

A GoFundMe page to support the family of Travis Haywood Calumpit has been launched following his death. According to Travis's aunt that started the fundraiser page, Travis was a father of three.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.