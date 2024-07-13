Ongoing homicide investigation at the Martin Landing campground near Parma.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On July 12th, 2024 at 9:30 PM, Canyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a report of a male subject who was unconscious and not breathing at Martin Landing.

Martin Landing is a camping and recreation area located at the confluence of the Snake and Boise rivers near Parma. When CCSO arrived on scene they located a male subject, 40 years of age, who was deceased. Based on the circumstances and evidence collected at the scene, the Sheriff's Office is ruling it as a homicide.

To aid with the investigation click here

"At this time, we do not have a suspect in custody, while this appears to be an isolated incident, the public should remain cautious and be aware the criminality of a violent nature does exist in our society. As always, if you see something that seems suspicious or out of the ordinary, please don't hesitate to contact law enforcement" Sheriff Kieran Donahue

No additional information is available at this time