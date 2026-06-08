Two juveniles hospitalized after late-night crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two juveniles were hospitalized after a crash on Sunday night south of Nampa, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and State Highway 45.

According to officials, a 2014 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Highway 45 when a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, carrying a juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger, entered the intersection from Missouri Avenue and collided with the truck.

The driver of the Ford was gone by the time emergency responders arrived, police said.

The two occupants of the Volkswagen were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Both were wearing seat belts, according to state police. The cause of the crash has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

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