Two found dead in Canyon County house fire

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two people were found dead after a two-alarm house fire in Canyon County.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to the home off Ridgeway Road in Middleton Sunday morning.

Crews from the Middleton/Star Fire Districts were working to protect the City of Weiser from a nearby wildland fire when they got the call about the house fire just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Nampa Fire District and Caldwell Fire Department also responded, and the incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm in order to bring in more resources.

Two bodies were found inside the home. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the deaths. We're expecting to learn their identities and cause of death from the coroner’s office at a later time.

The fire was extinguished. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

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