Swatting call prompts large law enforcement response in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A false 911 call triggered a large law enforcement response Friday morning in Canyon County after a caller falsely claimed there had been a stabbing and threatened to shoot responding officers.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received the call around 6:50 a.m. from a juvenile male who claimed he had stabbed his mother and planned to hurt his brother at a home on the 16000 block of Kimball Avenue.

Deputies, along with officers from the Caldwell Police Department and Idaho State Police, responded to the address.

When they arrived, they contacted everyone at the home and found all residents safe and uninjured. The people living there told investigators they did not know anyone by the name the caller provided.

The sheriff's office determined the incident was a swatting call, a false report intended to bring a large emergency response to a location.

"The Canyon County Sheriff's Office takes all reports of violence seriously and must respond to every call as if it is real, which is what happened this morning," Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. "We are grateful this incident did not result in injury and remind the public that swatting is not a prank and can have serious consequences."

The sheriff's office said the investigation into who made the call is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

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