State Highway 55 closed near Sunnyslope this weekend

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A section of State Highway 55 will close this weekend as crews replace irrigation infrastructure ahead of a planned road widening project.

The closure will run from Montana Avenue to Indiana Avenue along Karcher Road, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Idaho Transportation Department

Drivers should plan alternative routes and expect delays in the area during the closure. The Centennial Way Interchange can be used as a detour.

