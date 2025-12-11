Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State Highway 55 closed near Sunnyslope this weekend

Idaho Transportation Department
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A section of State Highway 55 will close this weekend as crews replace irrigation infrastructure ahead of a planned road widening project.

The closure will run from Montana Avenue to Indiana Avenue along Karcher Road, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Drivers should plan alternative routes and expect delays in the area during the closure. The Centennial Way Interchange can be used as a detour.

