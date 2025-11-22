SH-55 closed between Florida Ave and Lake Ave this weekend

Karcher Rd (SH-55) will be closed between Florida Avenue and Lake Avenue this weekend.
The road will be closed Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 24th, at 5 a.m.
Crews are replacing an irrigation pipe east of the Florida Ave./SH-55 intersection.
Detour Route Below
According to ITD, the irrigation infrastructure work is necessary before crews widen the roadway.
For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton