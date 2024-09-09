Body of missing teen recovered from lake in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho — First responders have recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Middleton. He was found Monday morning in a lake in the Middleton Lakes subdivision.

The male juvenile was reported missing around 4:43 p.m. Sunday. Police say property belonging to the teen was located near the shore of a large lake in the residential area. A press release indicates police believe the boy drowned.

First responders from the Middleton Police Department, Middleton Rural Fire District, Star Fire Protection District, and Ada County Sheriff’s Dive Team immediately launched a coordinated search and rescue operation, according to a press release.

The boy's body was located Monday morning and recovered around 8:30 a.m.

Police have not provided details on the teen's identity.

On Sunday, Police posted on social media about the active investigation near Sawtooth Lake Drive and Redfish Avenue but said there were no active threats to the public.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this tragic time," the Middleton Police Department posted on Facebook. "The family has been notified and they request privacy during this difficult time."

Middleton Police are investigating but said no foul play is suspected.