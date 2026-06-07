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Scottpit Fire near Parma sparks evacuations, 0% containment reported

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Steve Dent/Idaho News 6
Scottpit fire.jpg
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PARMA, Idaho — Crews are responding to the Scottpit Fire burning south of the Fort Boise Wildlife Management area, which has prompted evacuations near Parma.

WATCH|We got video of the scene and the large response from firefighters

Scottpit Fire near Parma sparks evacuations, 0% containment reported

The fire is estimated to have spread 50 acres and sparked at 8:23 p.m. Saturday near the confluence of the Boise and Snake Rivers on Idaho Fish and Game land west/northwest of Parma.

IDL said "structures may be threatened," and the Parma Fire Department is currently assisting with structure protection.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is reportedly evacuating people south of the fire near the Martin's Landing campground area.

There is currently no containment on the fire, IDL said.

Two IDL Type 5 engines, the Parma Fire Department and a U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crew are responding to the blaze.

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Additional resources are being called to the fire.

IDL asks the public to avoid the area to allow fire and emergency crews to respond safely.

The cause remains under investigation.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.

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