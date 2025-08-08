Plane crash in Parma leaves sole occupant injured, no structural damage reported

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A small plane crashed into a field in Parma on Friday afternoon, injuring the sole occupant of the aircraft, according to the Parma Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Rodgers.

The individual on the plane was air lifted to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, Rodgers said, but further information on their condition is unknown. Officials confirmed that the crash took place in an empty field, which didn't cause a fire or damage to any structures. Additionally, no other people or animals were injured.

The identity of the person on the plane is not public at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.