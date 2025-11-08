Parma woman dies in head-on collision west of Notus

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 6:19 p.m. yesterday on U.S. Highway 20-26 at Purple Sage Road, just west of Notus.

According to an ISP news release, a 77-year-old woman driving a blue 2013 Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on US 20-26 when her vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a white Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Cadillac died at the scene from her injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, a 67-year-old man from Caldwell, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

All lanes of US 20-26 were closed for approximately three hours following the crash.

The Idaho State Police continues to investigate the incident.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.