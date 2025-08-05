Owyhee County Fair Day 1: Horse Showmanship

HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Owyhee County Fair is officially underway, and the week-long celebration started off with a long-standing test of skill and discipline: horse showmanship.

On Monday, local youth stepped into the show ring to compete in one of the fair’s most anticipated events. Riders showcased their ability to guide, present, and connect with their horses—demonstrating the bond built from months of training.

"The judge will be looking for the kid's control of the horse, how well the horse moves, how well he behaves on command, and how in unison the rider and the horse look," explained Horse Superintendent Tony Fisher.

Although horse showmanship wasn’t always part of the fair, it's now a staple. About 30 kids participated this year, split into three age divisions.

“In the early '70s, our numbers were quite a bit higher,” Fisher said. “But we still get strong turnout, and these kids work all year long for this.” Among this year’s competitors: Grace Clay and her horse, Jasper. She’s been participating since she was little and says the lessons she has learned go far beyond the arena.

“It makes me a better horse trainer—and gives Jasper the chance to prepare for even bigger shows someday,” Clay said. But for her, the mental side of the competition can be just as tough as the physical.

“I know me and my horse are very capable of whatever we put our minds to—but it’s our own competitiveness,” she said.

Horse showmanship is just the beginning. The fair runs all week and is free to the public, with daily contests, livestock events, and family-friendly activities on the schedule.

