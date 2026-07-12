One hospitalized after car plunges into canal off I-84 in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — One person is in the hospital after a car crash resulted in a water rescue along I-84 in Canyon County.

Sand Hollow Fire Protection District posted to Facebook on Sunday, July 12, saying that a single-vehicle accident on the freeway ultimately ended with a car submerged in an adjacent canal.

Multiple agencies aided in the response, including Caldwell Fire, New Plymouth Fire, the Payette County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, and Payette County Paramedics

"This incident highlights the importance of mutual aid, Treasure Valley training, and cooperation between agencies and counties," Sand Hollow Fire Protection District said.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Sand Hollow for additional information and learned that one person was transported to the hospital as a result of this incident. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

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