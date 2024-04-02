Notus neighbors voice wildlife concerns as gravel extraction site advances

NOTUS, Idaho — Residents of Notus are expressing growing concerns at a public hearing as plans for a gravel extraction site in the area move forward. After hearing from the community in a public hearing on Monday, the City of Notus has approved the annexation and rezoning for the project.



Neighbors express concerns about a tree on the site that is home to the nests of several blue herons.

RBK Frontage, the lead developers on this project, assure that the tree and other areas of the property are protected for wildlife conservation and will not be harmed.

Residents also expressed irritation with the damage caused to their vehicles by passing gravel trucks.

RBK Frontage fielded these concerns from residents, and emphasized that they aim to offer broader community support.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Members of the Canyon County community gathered to share their thoughts regarding the proposed annexation for a gravel extraction site in Notus. Brian Burnett, with RBK frontage, the developers spearheading this project, presented to neighbors who raised concerns about wildlife on the property, gravel trucks causing damage to vehicles, congested traffic, and questions about future development.

One resident wrote to me specifically expressing concerns about a tree that is home to a number of blue heron nests. Burnett says that the tree and much of the area along the river and in that vicinity are protected for wildlife.

Furthermore, once the gravel extraction is completed, parts of the area will be designated for wildlife and spaces for the public. If the project receives approval for rezoning and annexation, it will move forward to the design phase.