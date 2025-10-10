New Idaho News 6 Facebook group serves Canyon County neighborhoods

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has launched a new Facebook group covering Canyon County, designed to strengthen community connections and encourage local storytelling.

The 2C Neighborhood News Facebook group serves as a direct communication channel between residents and reporters Victoria Rodriguez, Keith Burrell and Leslie Solis, who cover Canyon County, Nampa and Caldwell respectively.

"We are covering stories that matter to your neighborhood every day," Rodriguez said. "And now there's an easy way to communicate directly with us."

Join the 2C Neighborhood News Facebook group

The Facebook group features highlights from Canyon County neighbors and provides a space for residents to share their thoughts with both the community and our team of reporters. Recent posts have showcased local stories including an 87-year-old veteran going skydiving for the first time and a behind-the-scenes tour of Caldwell's newest factory producing classic Idaho potato chips.

The platform is meant to be interactive with residents, encouraging locals to actively participate in community discussions.

"Remember it's a space for you too," Burrell said. "So if you see something in your neighborhood you're curious about, start the conversation."

The reporters will monitor posts and comments daily to ensure community voices are heard. The group welcomes all residents, with Rodriguez and Solis offering bilingual support for Spanish-speaking community members.

Residents can join the group by searching "2C Neighborhood News" on Facebook. Additional Canyon County coverage is available through Idaho News 6's YouTube channel in the Canyon County playlist.