85-year-old joins growing senior adventure trend for milestone birthday celebration

CALDWELL, Idaho — At 85 years old, Canyon County local Jan Pedersen wasn't about to let another birthday pass without fulfilling a lifelong dream. After years of waiting — including a pandemic that stole her 80th birthday plans — she decided this milestone birthday was her moment to finally take flight.



85-Year-Old Joins Viral Senior Adventure Trend for Birthday

"You know, I've always wanted to do it—and I couldn't when I was 80 because of COVID. I'm getting older, and if I wanna do it… how many days do I have left? I need to do these things," Pedersen said.

Her granddaughter, Cassi Dowling, couldn't help but admire her grandmother's zest for life.

"She's more fun than most people my age—and younger," Dowling said.

What started as one woman's bucket list item became a family celebration of courage. Loved ones traveled from miles away, determined to witness this extraordinary moment. Some were so inspired by Pedersen's fearless spirit that they decided to take the leap alongside her — including Dowling herself.

"When she called and asked me—it was on her bucket list. It wasn't on mine. But she wanted me to go, and you can't say no to an 85-year-old who's willing to jump. You can't be a chicken at that point. So that's what landed me here—and I'm excited to go with her and experience everything," Dowling said.

For Pedersen, reaching this remarkable age isn't just about the years — it's about the family who has carried her through them.

"She's just an amazing human who always goes the extra mile. She was successful in business, has run a successful family. She's just amazing to be around," Dowling said.

The gratitude in Pedersen's voice was unmistakable as she reflected on her blessings.

"Oh, my family has been beyond wonderful. You can't believe all they've done. It's — They've just done everything. They're so good to me. I have no idea why I'm still here. So I just feel so blessed, you know? And I just gotta keep moving, keep doing things, and enjoy the life I've got—'cause who knows what's left," Pedersen said.

As she strapped in and prepared for takeoff, the excitement was electric — not just for her, but for everyone watching this inspiring moment unfold. Then it was go time — the moment when years of dreaming would finally become reality.

Below, her entire family stood with hearts full of pride, food and drinks forgotten in their hands as they craned their necks skyward. Every eye was fixed on the woman who taught them that age is just a number and dreams have no expiration date.

Though gusty winds made the landing more challenging than expected, nothing could dampen the joy as family members rushed to embrace their fearless family member.

"You couldn't ask for anything better. It was just great. Beautiful. I could see where I live out there—Lake Lowell. It was pretty fun," Dowling said.

When asked if she'd do it again for her 86th birthday, Pedersen's answer came without hesitation — a testament to a spirit that refuses to be dimmed by time.

"I would in a heartbeat. Yes," Pedersen said.

