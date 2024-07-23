NEW DETAILS: Court documents reveal murder plot in Martin Landing campground homicide

PARMA, Idaho — Court documents outline new details about a deadly shooting at Martin Landing Campground on July 12. The public records, obtained by Idaho News 6, allege the two women charged in the homicide admitted to plotting the murder.

Probable cause affidavits for both 35-year-old Melissa Calumpit and 59-year-old Rosalie Morris, both from Battle Mountain, Nevada, have revealed details of the homicide, including statements made by both women.

37-year-old Travis Calumpit was found dead in camping area A13 at Martin Landing at 9:05pm on July 12 with a bullet wound located in the upper left area of his chest.

Melissa and Travis were married in 2010 and have two children together, but the documents say the two were estranged and had previously divorced in 2018 and remarried in 2020. Melissa told investigators she was forced to leave their house in Parma in April due to Travis being physically abusive to their children. Melissa told investigators that she planned to meet with Travis on July 12 to inform him that she wanted a second divorce.

Court documents reveal that Travis told his stepfather he would be meeting Melissa in hopes that they would repair their relationship and spend the weekend together camping in Council, but prosecutors believe Melissa and her mother, Rosalie, had other plans.

During the investigation of the shooting, Melissa gave detectives a detailed account of her activities on July 12.

Documents state dash cam footage from one of the vehicles at the campground captured Rosalie's 2003 Toyota Highlander parking in the area to meet with Travis.

When investigators presented the footage to Rosalie, she admitted that there had been a family meeting at her house in Nevada the day before, on July 11, where she spoke with Melissa and two other individuals about how they could get rid of Travis "for good".

The affidavit says Rosalie also admitted that she planned to kill Travis on July 12, and told investigators that she searched for an unregistered firearm to use in the murder. Rosalie reportedly told investigators her initial plan was to make the trip to Martin Landing alone, but Melissa wanted to join her.

Melissa reportedly admitted to investigators that she knew of the plot to kill Travis and said she told Travis to meet her at the campground alone. Documents state Rosalie hid in the campground bathroom while Melissa talked with Travis.

Following the shooting, Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis spoke with workers at Martin Landing about the ongoing investigation in the video below.

Martin Landing Campgrounds Homicide

Court documents indicate Melissa changed her story multiple times while talking to investigators about what happened at the camp site. Initially, she claimed Travis raped her, but later she said she bludgeoned Travis with a rock and shot him when he charged her. In one version of the story, Melissa claimed that Travis took the gun and racked a round into the chamber.

According to Melissa, after Travis was shot he pleaded with her and asked her "why?" to which she responded by apologizing to him and saying she loved him before running away.

Melissa says she took her gun and Travis' phone, and asked Rosalie to take her to CJ Strike Reservoir. On the drive, court documents say she threw the SIM card out of the car window. then tossed the phone and gun into the water.

The two women have court appearances in the coming weeks. Melissa will return for a preliminary hearing on July 26. Rosalie will return to court on August 2.



A GoFundMe page to support the family of Travis Haywood Calumpit has been launched following his death. According to Travis's aunt who started the fundraiser page, Travis was a father of three.

Funds raised through the page will be used to help Travis's father and sister with the funeral costs.