Nampa man charged with 10 counts of producing child pornography

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Nampa man who was arrested on Nov. 25 for "alleged sexual exploitation of a child" has been charged with 10 counts of producing child pornography.

27-year-old Juan Cardoza was initially arrested on Nov. 18 for one count of possession of child pornography but was released from jail on bond.

Following the first arrest, forensic investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit discovered new evidence in the case that led to Cardoza being apprehended again on Nov. 25.

“I encourage parents to contact our investigators if they believe their child has had contact with the suspect,” said Attorney General Labrador. “The hard work of ICAC and the critical partnerships we have across Idaho are delivering results when it comes to protecting children in our communities.”

The Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, and Meridian Police Department assisted ICAC in their investigative efforts.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

