CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Nampa couple says a neighbor posted a handwritten note with racist language targeting Black residents at their apartment complex, leading to a confrontation caught on video that has since gone viral.

Nampa Police confirmed an officer responded and took a report, and the case has been forwarded to the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office.

Karma Pizano and Demond Portis say the incident was not their first negative encounter with the woman. They say that weeks earlier, while walking to their car, the woman stopped just feet away from them and expressed a dislike for Black people.

That encounter happened in late April and was reported to apartment management.

Then in late May, the couple says they watched the same woman place a handwritten note near the community mailboxes on a dumpster as they were leaving their apartment complex. The handwritten note included derogatory statements about Black people, describing them as criminals and suggesting they should leave Idaho.

WATCH: NAMPA COUPLE CONFRONTS NEIGHBOR OVER ALLEGED RACIST NOTE

Nampa couple speaks out after confrontation over alleged racist message

The couple photographed the note before confronting the woman.

During the exchange, the woman initially denied posting the note before later apologizing and claiming the behavior stemmed from fear of things she sees on television.

"Being black, it was just unnecessary. It was not necessary at all. Like racism in this world, it's not needed," Portis said.

The couple says they confronted the woman because they were concerned about the impact the message could have on other residents, including children living in the complex.

"That's not OK. That's not OK. There are children who are also black here," Pizano said.

The woman can be heard apologizing multiple times throughout the video.

Nampa Police say the case has been forwarded to the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office to determine whether Idaho's harassment statute could apply. Investigators say specific legal standards must be met before harassment charges can be considered, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The confrontation gained widespread attention online after a Boise-area social media influencer shared the video, generating thousands of views, comments, and reactions.

"With all the nice comments and positive comments, thank you. It really means a lot," Portis said.

Nampa Police say the case remains under review. The couple says they are grateful for the support they have received and hope the incident sparks productive conversations.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.