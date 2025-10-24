Mother-in-Law sentenced for aiding in the murder of her daughter's husband

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Oct. 23, 60-year-old Rosalie Morris of Battle Mountain, NV, was sentenced in Canyon County Court for aiding in the murder of her estranged son-in-law, 37-year-old Travis Calumpit.

Morris will serve a maximum of 30 years in prison, with 18 of those years fixed before being eligible for parole.

In July of 2024, Morris and her daughter, Melissa Calumpit, drove from Nevada to the Martin Landing Campground near Parma, where they shot Travis Calumpit in the chest. They later disposed of the gun and the victim's cell phone.

The murder victim was found at the campground on July 12, around 9:05 p.m.

The murder victim's sister, Anna Norris, told the court that Calumpit was a brother and uncle who was loved by those around him. “He didn’t deserve that. He should still be here with me and my family.”

“When a mother helps plot and carry out a cold-blooded murder, it strikes at the very heart of decency." - Chris Boyd, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney

“This is about the most extreme crime that people can commit,” said Canyon County District Judge Randall Grove during the sentencing hearing. “Your goal was essentially to treat Travis Calumpit like a dog — to put him down.”

Canyon County Prosecutor Chris Boyd said he hopes the sentencing prevents the defendant from committing a similar act again.

