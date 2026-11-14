More than a place to live: How Wilder's Housing Authority helped one resident build a future

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — For Richard Gonzalez, the Wilder Housing Authority was more than an affordable place to live. It was home for 14 years. It's where he grew up, played with friends, spent time at the basketball courts and caught the bus to school.

Now a junior at the College of Idaho, Gonzalez says he didn't fully understand the impact that housing stability had on his childhood until he got older.

"I think growing up, I didn't really know how much this place really helped me," Gonzalez said. "I really think about how it gave me and my family a stable home."

His family eventually moved on, but the connections they made along the way stayed with them.

Gonzalez remembers how difficult it was for his family to leave after building relationships with people in the community.

"My mom made that bond with the front desk lady and people around here, so it really made them heartbroken that we were going to leave," he said.

Gonzalez says having a stable home gave him the opportunity to focus on school, participate in sports and think about his future.

WATCH: One former resident is sharing the lasting impact affordable housing had on his family.

How Wilder's Housing Authority helped one resident build a future

Today, he has plans to continue his education after graduating from the College of Idaho. He hopes to attend Gonzaga University to earn his Juris Doctor degree and eventually become a prosecuting attorney.

The Wilder Housing Authority has been providing affordable rental housing to qualifying residents since 1972. Today, the property includes 120 housing units, providing families in the rural community with access to affordable housing.

For Gonzalez, the impact goes beyond his own family's experience.

"They have made a very big impact in communities, not just in my family, but just in general," he said.

As someone who spent much of his childhood in the community, Gonzalez hopes the next generation recognizes the opportunities available to them.

"You can build a path for yourself and continue to be successful in life," he said.

For families in Wilder, access to affordable housing can mean more than having a roof overhead. It can provide stability, build connections and give children a foundation to pursue their own goals.

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