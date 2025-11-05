Early results show Middleton voters reject $2.47 million school levy

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton School District's levy failed to pass this year, according to the unofficial projections — the $2.47 million levy was set to support teacher salaries and add additional School Resource Officers to Middleton district schools.

This decision comes as Middleton schools face overcrowding challenges with a growing city population. Middleton Schools Superintendent Marc Gee said the levy is important to maintaining manageable class sizes and staffing to accommodate the city's growth.

"It would have a tremendous negative effect on our district just because we have to now put those students in other places, and that adds to the cost, that adds to the stress that our teachers have, that adds to the attention that individual students are going to get," Gee said.

A portion of the levy would have also gone to school security. The district currently has two School Resource Officers and an additional armed security at elementary schools.

Related | Middleton School District levy would prevent teacher cuts while adding two armed officers to schools

The levy would have cost homeowners about $58 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.