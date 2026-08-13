CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Middleton is breaking ground on a new $68 million wastewater treatment plant after years of planning to address the growing city's wastewater needs.

The first phase of the project will use updated technology designed to meet new environmental requirements for wastewater discharged into the Boise River.

Jason Van Gelder, the city's public works director, said the project is driven by environmental responsibility.

"Recognizing the importance of environmental stewardship is really what is driving this, not growth. This is really about meeting requirements in the river."

The groundbreaking comes after Middleton faced new development limitations due to its existing wastewater capacity.

Mayor Tim O'Meara said the city had reached a critical threshold.

"We did not have capacity to handle the wastewater that would come in with more development."

WATCH: Middleton breaks ground on $68M wastewater treatment plant

Middleton breaks ground on $68 million wastewater treatment plant to meet river standards

The new facility is expected to better control phosphorus and water temperature before treated water reaches the Boise River system. Van Gelder described what the plant will ultimately do for the community.

"We take it and we make clean water out of it, and that clean water is able to go back to the Boise River to improve that habitat and to make our community better."

This first phase will allow for the addition of roughly 1,800 more housing units. The city already has plans for a second phase in about two years.

O'Meara said protecting the river remains a priority.

"We want to do everything we can to keep it a viable source of entertainment and beauty for years to come."

The project is being funded through municipal bonds sold by the Idaho Bond Bank. Van Gelder acknowledged the community's role in making it possible.

"A big thank you to our community for entrusting us with the funds to their utility rates."

For O'Meara, the project is ultimately about Middleton's future.

"I just want the people of Middleton to know that we're putting this together for your children."

The project is expected to take about three and a half years to complete before the new plant is up and running.

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