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Middleton and Treasure Valley leaders mourn the loss of Mayor Jackie Hutchison following battle with cancer

Local leaders across the Treasure Valley are remembering Middleton Mayor Jackie Hutchison for her charismatic leadership and dedication to the growing community.
Middleton Mayor Jackie Hutchison Memorial
Idaho News 6
Middleton Mayor Jackie Hutchison Memorial
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CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The City of Middleton and the broader Treasure Valley are mourning the loss of Mayor Jackie Hutchison, who died after a battle with cancer.

WATCH | The city remembers Mayor Hutchinson's legacy

Middleton mourns the loss of Mayor Jackie Hutchison

Hutchison is being remembered by city leaders and neighbors not just for her legacy of leadership, but for her deep connection to the region. Her impact reached far beyond Middleton's city limits, with leaders across the Treasure Valley noting how she helped shape the entire region.

“Mayor Jackie’s passing has been pretty tough for the Middleton community — and for all of us across the valley… she laid the groundwork," Trevor Chadwick said.

Community coming together

Chadwick, the Star Mayor, reflected on his friendship with Hutchison and said her groundwork will continue to guide the future of Middleton, especially as the city grows alongside neighboring communities.

“When our cities touch, we’re working together on trying to resolve issues and trying to get ahead of things before they become issues," Chadwick said.

Those who worked closely with the late mayor say it is her presence and leadership style they will remember most as the community reflects on her life.

Middleton Mayor Memorial

“She commanded a room — not aggressively, but charismatically. She was a thoughtful speaker and a great guide for where our community in our community," Tim O’Meara said.

O’Meara, Middleton’s new mayor, said continuing Hutchison's vision is at the forefront of his plans for the city.

Middleton Mayor Tim O'Meara

“She had several projects already in motion, and I want to see them completed," O’meara said.

As Canyon County continues to mourn the loss of two mayors, the community will gather once again to honor Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam. His memorial is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Idaho Center.

ALSO READ | 'A beacon of hope': Nampa community gathers at vigil to mourn the sudden loss of Mayor Rick Hogaboam

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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