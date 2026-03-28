Middleton and Treasure Valley leaders mourn the loss of Mayor Jackie Hutchison following battle with cancer

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The City of Middleton and the broader Treasure Valley are mourning the loss of Mayor Jackie Hutchison, who died after a battle with cancer.

WATCH | The city remembers Mayor Hutchinson's legacy—

Middleton mourns the loss of Mayor Jackie Hutchison

Hutchison is being remembered by city leaders and neighbors not just for her legacy of leadership, but for her deep connection to the region. Her impact reached far beyond Middleton's city limits, with leaders across the Treasure Valley noting how she helped shape the entire region.

“Mayor Jackie’s passing has been pretty tough for the Middleton community — and for all of us across the valley… she laid the groundwork," Trevor Chadwick said.

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Chadwick, the Star Mayor, reflected on his friendship with Hutchison and said her groundwork will continue to guide the future of Middleton, especially as the city grows alongside neighboring communities.

“When our cities touch, we’re working together on trying to resolve issues and trying to get ahead of things before they become issues," Chadwick said.

Those who worked closely with the late mayor say it is her presence and leadership style they will remember most as the community reflects on her life.

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“She commanded a room — not aggressively, but charismatically. She was a thoughtful speaker and a great guide for where our community in our community," Tim O’Meara said.

O’Meara, Middleton’s new mayor, said continuing Hutchison's vision is at the forefront of his plans for the city.

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“She had several projects already in motion, and I want to see them completed," O’meara said.

As Canyon County continues to mourn the loss of two mayors, the community will gather once again to honor Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam. His memorial is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Idaho Center.

ALSO READ | 'A beacon of hope': Nampa community gathers at vigil to mourn the sudden loss of Mayor Rick Hogaboam

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