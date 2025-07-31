Former coach accused of sexually abusing child arrested for violating 'No Contact Order'

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Kip Erik Crofts, who was previously indicted by a grand jury in Canyon County for sexual abuse of a child, was arrested by Middleton Police on Wednesday for violating a No Contact Order.

Crofts is a former high school football coach and PE teacher with ties to several school districts in the Treasure Valley.

The previous indictment alleges that Crofts masturbated in front of a 14-year-old in December of 2024.

Crofts was working at Caldwell High School at the time of the incident. He previously served as the head football coach at Payette High School.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information on Crofts to call the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

Crofts was scheduled to be arraigned at the Canyon County Courthouse on July 7th. Ultimately, the judge assigned to the case moved his arraignment date due to Croft's attorney not being present.

He was later arraigned on July 14. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial on November 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the Canyon County Sheriff's Department for more information on the latest arrest, but have yet to hear back.