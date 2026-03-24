CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — What may look like a simple log cabin is becoming something much more meaningful for the Wilder community.

The Wilder School District has transformed a historic building into “La Casita,” a new community space designed to bring students, families, and neighbors together.

For years, the log cabin sat largely unused — serving only as a school board meeting space once a month. But the building has deeper roots in the community; it was once a farm office belonging to former Idaho Governor Phillip Batt. Batt, a Wilder native, later donated it to the school district.

Now, that same space is being reimagined with a new purpose focused on connection and learning.

The transformation was made possible through a partnership with Lowe’s Hometown Project and the help of local volunteers.

“It was honestly a blessing for them, but also a blessing for us to be able to help… make a huge impact,” said Megan Vesper, a store manager with Lowe’s.

WATCH: Inside the transformation of a Wilder cabin into “La Casita”

La Casita Project Brings New Life to Historic Wilder Cabin

Lowe’s teams contributed materials and labor to complete the renovation, providing everything from paint and flooring to furniture and garden boxes. Community members also stepped in to help bring the project to life in just a matter of days.

“I think it was just so nice to see how much you can do with people that really give of their time and their money and their resources,” said Ana Cruz, community resource coordinator for the Wilder School District.

The effort quickly turned into a larger community-wide project, with volunteers from multiple organizations showing up to lend a hand.

“To see Casey Family Services out there, Micron employees out there, Clarity Bank out there, some employees from Wilder schools, and even the Wilder Police Department — that was huge,” Vesper said.

In a rural town like Wilder, spaces for people to gather are limited — making La Casita especially important.

District leaders say the space will offer a variety of programs, including craft days, cooking classes, mentorship opportunities and other community events.

“Giving our kids tools to keep them connected ... and having a place to come and hang out and to really learn and gather together is just going to be a really good thing for us,” Cruz said.

The district plans to officially welcome the community during a grand opening set for Friday, April 3rd.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.