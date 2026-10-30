'It's pretty expensive': Canyon County eviction cases on the rise, could reach 800 this year

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — For some families, one unexpected expense or missed paycheck can quickly turn into a housing crisis.

It's a reality housing advocates say more people in Canyon County are facing as eviction cases continue to climb.

Jesse Tree, a nonprofit that works to prevent evictions and homelessness, says it's hearing from more residents in communities like Nampa and Caldwell who need help keeping up with rent.

According to Jesse Tree executive director Evan Stewart, Canyon County had about 32 eviction cases in 2019. That number rose to 666 cases last year.

The nonprofit projects Canyon County could see between 700 and 800 eviction cases by the end of 2026.

WATCH: Eviction cases climbing in Canyon County as housing costs squeeze renters

Canyon County eviction cases on the rise, could reach 800 this year

Housing advocates say the issue affects people from all walks of life, including those who are working but still struggling to cover their monthly expenses.

“The people that are dealing with these issues are people that are working. People that are being evicted are oftentimes working, just trying to make ends meet to pay their rent,” said Ali Rabe, executive director of Gem State Housing Alliance.

For Faustino Rangel Linares and his fiancée, the cost of everyday life adds up.

The couple has been renting a two-bedroom apartment in Nampa for almost a year. Their rent is about $1,500 a month.

“It's pretty expensive. It's like 1,500 a month just for, like, basic living,” Rangel Linares said.

That doesn't include groceries, car payments and other monthly expenses. He said the couple's combined expenses are approaching $3,000 a month.

While Rangel Linares and his fiancée are not facing eviction, their experience reflects the financial pressure some renters are navigating as housing and other everyday costs add up.

Rabe says addressing housing affordability in Canyon County also means looking at what types of homes communities allow to be built. She says zoning and land-use policies can play a role in creating more options, including smaller housing types that may come at more attainable price points.

“A lot of what we talk about as a group is zoning and updating zoning codes that allow for smaller housing types to get built, which are inherently more attainable price points for people,” Rabe said.

Gem State Housing Alliance focuses on housing policy and community education. The organization does not provide direct eviction assistance, but supports groups like Jesse Tree that work with people facing housing instability.

For people who are worried about falling behind on rent, Stewart encourages them to communicate with their landlord as early as possible. He says tenants may be able to work out a payment plan to catch up on rent before the situation moves further into the eviction process.

Jesse Tree also offers case management, connects people with community resources and provides emergency rental assistance for eligible households going through the eviction process.

Stewart says reaching out early can make a difference.

If you or someone you know is struggling to keep up with rent, you can find information about available assistance and resources through Jesse Tree.

For more information about Gem State Housing Alliance and its work to address housing affordability, visit its website.

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