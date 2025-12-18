Idaho State Police investigating deadly rollover crash south of Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday night south of Middleton.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. Dec. 17 on Middleton Road south of Bass Lane. A white 1989 Ford F-250, driven by a 22-year-old man from Middleton, was traveling northbound when it drifted off the roadway into an irrigation ditch.

The pickup rolled and struck a power pole, according to ISP. The driver was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Both lanes of Middleton Road were blocked for approximately three hours as crews cleared the scene.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton