Idaho nonprofit launches sixth annual heat and smoke relief campaign for farmworkers

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — As temperatures rise across Idaho and wildfire season approaches, a local nonprofit is once again raising money and distributing supplies to help protect farmworkers from extreme heat and poor air quality.

WATCH: Learn more about the effort

Idaho nonprofit helps farmworkers beat the heat and wildfire smoke

The Idaho Organization of Resource Councils has launched its sixth annual JJ Saldaña Heat and Smoke Relief Fund, an effort aimed at providing resources to agricultural workers who spend long hours outdoors during some of the state's hottest and smokiest months.

Organizers and volunteers spent Thursday visiting fields in Canyon County, handing out protective bandanas, and raising awareness about the challenges farmworkers face on the job.

The campaign began six years ago after the organization heard concerns directly from members of Idaho's farmworker community.

Idaho News 6

"We started it because we were hearing a lot of needs from our farmworker community, and when we started seeing the heat continuing to get worse each year, we thought it was necessary to continue these campaigns," said Samantha Guerrero with the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils. "There's a lack of protection for our farmworker community."

The annual fundraiser seeks to purchase and distribute supplies, including water, shade canopies, cooling bandanas and other protective gear designed to help workers cope with extreme temperatures and wildfire smoke.

RELATED | 'Somebody has to do the work': Farm labor crews face tough season in Idaho

Guerrero said one of the campaign's goals is not only to provide resources, but also to educate the public about the conditions many agricultural workers face every day.

"I feel that people do not know what it takes, the labor that goes into the work," Guerrero said. "We're raising awareness so our community is aware that there are a lot of health issues that impact the farmworker community."

Those health concerns include prolonged exposure to heat, wildfire smoke and limited access to shaded areas where workers can cool down and hydrate during the workday.

Idaho News 6

"There really isn't a lot of space or a lot of places where people can just rest and have a drink of water or keep cool," Guerrero said.

Farmworker leads, Ella Duerre and Miko Grubaugh, said seeing those conditions firsthand motivated them to support the campaign and advocate for additional resources.

"I think it's unfair to them with how hard they work and how many hours they put in a day and in this heat," Grubaugh said.

In previous years, organizers have distributed donated water, sports drinks and bandanas to workers throughout Idaho's agricultural communities. This year, they hope to expand those efforts by purchasing additional shade canopies and other heat-relief supplies.

Idaho News 6

Guerrero said community donations play a critical role in making the campaign possible. Funds raised go directly toward purchasing supplies for farmworkers, while supporters can also purchase campaign bandanas to help fund the effort.

The organization says the need extends beyond seasonal field workers, noting that dairy workers and others in Idaho's agricultural industry face outdoor conditions year-round.

Organizers are encouraging community members to contribute to the fundraiser as Idaho enters another summer of high temperatures and increased wildfire risk.

RELATED | Idaho governor, fire leaders warn of severe wildfire season amid drought and vegetation growth

More information about the JJ Saldaña Heat and Smoke Relief Fund and ways to donate can be found through the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils.

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