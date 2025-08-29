Idaho health officials warn residents to avoid lakes with harmful algal blooms

CALDWELL, Idaho — "If you're in doubt, stay out," said Kelly Berg, Environmental Health Manager at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The Department of Health and Welfare says it's still that time of year to keep an eye out for health advisories, with late summer warnings in place for local lakes like Lake Lowell in Canyon County.

Late summer algal bloom warnings issued for Idaho lakes

"The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality — they're the ones who monitor and test the bodies of water in Idaho," Berg said.

Alerts are issued when DEQ test results show toxin levels above the harmful threshold — like what happened earlier this month at Lake Lowell.

"So the harmful algal blooms — when that becomes a danger is when the cyanobacteria in the water grow," Berg said. "They rapidly grow, which creates the bloom, and as they grow, they can release toxins that are harmful to humans and pets."

Berg emphasizes that this is a serious risk, and exposure can make people sick.

"And that can be as simple as skin irritation — nose, ears, eyes, throat — and it can go up to stomach pains, even damaging your kidney and liver," Berg said.

That's just for humans. For pets, the symptoms can be much more severe and even deadly.

The department recommends checking for health advisories year-round, as any large body of water can potentially carry harmful bacteria.

"Just watch, and if you see any signs of an algal bloom, report it. If you think there might be a bloom going on — even if it's not reported yet — stay out," Berg said.

